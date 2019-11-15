The epic saga of Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun’s feud just hit a new level

Taylor Swift—chanteuse, actor, icon—announced on the ailing social media site that uber-manager Scooter Braun, and Swift’s former label head, Scott Borchetta, had conspired against her. Braun, whom Swift also accuses of past bullying behavior, acquired Big Machine Records from Borchetta and thus came to own the master recordings of Swift’s first six smash albums. (Swift had signed a contract at age 15 that locked her into a six-album deal and gave away the rights to her own masters.) Pretty soon, the whole thing spiraled out into a big mess across social media, with Swift’s squad and her extremely vocal fans defending her, and Braun’s high-profile clients and his wife Yael Cohen Braun defending him. Eventually, it all died down, or at least it all boiled over into the launch cycle for Taylor Swift’s 2019 album, Lover.

Except, of course, that wasn’t the end at all.

On Thursday night, Swift update the world on the feud around the rights to her songs and upgraded her social media platform (slightly) from Tumblr to Twitter.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

The artist claims that Borchetta and Braun have forbidden her from performing music from her first six albums at the American Music Awards, which airs later this month and where Swift will be crowned with the Artist of the Decade award. The reason that the pair allegedly gave Swift is a stipulation in her contract against “re-recording” the music before she is legally allowed to do so in 2020.

The lengthy screenshot tweet contains a number of other nefarious accusations, including that the pair refuse to allow any of her old music on an upcoming Netflix documentary about Swift and that Borchetta will only allow Swift to use her own music if she stops badmouthing him and Braun and reconsiders her previously stated plans to rerecord her first six albums in 2020.