Apple Music Replay: Here’s how to get your most played songs of 2019

We’re coming up to the time of year when services begin offering a nostalgic look back on your most popular posts and other activities on their platforms—and it seems that this year Apple is joining in on the trend.

Apple has announced that it’s introducing a year-end feature called Apple Music Replay. The feature will collect all the songs, albums, and artists that you listened to the most on Apple Music in 2019 into one playlist. And as HITC reports, Apple Music Replay will also show you stats including how many hours of music you’ve listened to on the service this year, how many times you’ve listened to your favorite songs, and more.

Introducing Apple Music Replay. Your favorite tracks of the year — all in one playlist, updated weekly. See what songs, artists, and albums defined your year in music: https://t.co/YpdjyXnL85 pic.twitter.com/dn4BDApcJX — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 14, 2019

To get your personalized Apple Music Replay, do the following:

Go to the Apple Music web player at apple.co/Replay. Log in with your Apple ID credentials. Click the “Get Your Replay Mix” button. A playlist will appear that’s called “Replay 2019.” Click it to listen to all the tunes you’ve already listened to during the year.

While Apple is marketing Apple Music Replay as a “year-end” feature, it’ll actually be available year-round and the songs it contains will be updated every Sunday, based on your listening habits. Also, Apple Music Replay will generate year-based Replay lists going as far back as you’ve been listening to the service.