How to collaborate better by collaborating less

“Hypercollaboration” is the latest iteration of team-building, Slack-laden workplaces. Depending on who you ask, this might mean companies who gather various specialists to innovate new products. It might also mean company departments reaching out to other departments to improve their existing products. Either way, it means more and bigger teams.

These hypercollaborative efforts tend to run on digital platforms—whether it be Slack messages, Google calendars, or Trello Boards. But perhaps the answer to the burnout of all the different project management tools and team message boards isn’t to combine them all. You see, burnout doesn’t come from the inability to click around to access another app. Burnout occurs when an employee is overwhelmed by work demands. The movement toward connectivity and collaboration means more and more people are spending more time in meetings and answering messages than doing the actual work.

Collaborative overload has been quantified, studied, and found to be often wasteful—even sexist. So perhaps it’s time to find methods of optimizing collaboration, leading to less burnout and turnover for employees and better results for the business. Here are some ideas on how to do just that.

Use “all hands” sparingly

Don’t get me wrong. Digital canvases are a great way to organize the multitude of apps we use at work, especially if you hire contractors or bring in teams from other companies that have different project management apps they are accustomed to. Any collection of individuals who share work can always improve their collaboration, and apps such as Slack or Trello do an excellent job at keeping teams on task. However, that doesn’t mean they need to collaborate more frequently or on more things and have more “anytime, anywhere” access to each other’s projects.

My research while working with teams at Mars Inc. proved that to collaborate better, organizations and groups need to collaborate less on those things that matter most. Collaboration is just one way that work gets done. Teamwork is not a panacea. What’s more, my research showed it’s expensive, more time-consuming, and more prone to creating conflict than having an individual do the work. So choose collaboration carefully, hyper or not.

Big projects don’t always require big teamwork

The M&M’s retail group was confronting the challenge of too much collaboration. The leadership team asked me for help as they navigated a turnaround, attempted to fix several operational issues, while also striving to meet aggressive growth targets. They were flying the plane as they were (re-) building it. They felt overwhelmed.

I asked a simple question after we broke down the larger goals into work tasks: “Which work genuinely requires collaboration and which doesn’t?”