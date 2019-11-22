Pity Meghan Markle: How our divided world is making any celebrity philanthropy political

Pity Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who has risen to the throne of royal celebrity at a time when advocating on behalf of women’s health and safety is condemned by right-leaning publications as “risky territory.”

Take, for example, a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal by former Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker, who derides Markle’s support for “causes” (his quotes). In the September issue of British Vogue, Markle, as guest-editor, showcased “15 women activists, almost all associated with left-leaning causes,” Baker writes. This framing would suggest that New Zealand’s democratically elected head of state, Jacinda Ardern, is a mere activist, and that her fight against terrorism after the Christchurch mosque shooting is “left-leaning.” Baker also believes that it is left-leaning to call out serial rapists, and left-leaning to save women from death in childbirth.

Recent history suggests that even the most anodyne of philanthropic causes is not immune.

If causes like these are off-limits as politically polarizing, what’s a royal celebrity to do? Or a commoner celebrity, for that matter.

Our society has become increasingly divided, and our philanthropic giving is following suit. The trend is a boon for organizations with a clear identity associated with the right or left, like the National Rifle Association or Planned Parenthood. But it complicates the charitable efforts of altruistic public figures, who can find themselves caught up in our ever-shifting culture wars. Ultimately, it also complicates the work of nonprofits themselves, who can lose half their prospective donors in the time that it takes a tweet to go viral. Recent history suggests that even the most anodyne of philanthropic causes is not immune.

“To move beyond the partisan criticism of giving, philanthropic institutions cannot avoid political questions,” Sebastian Schwark, a managing director at Edelman’s Berlin office, said in a speech at the Carnegie Philanthropy Symposium in Bern this past May. “Philanthropy by definition wants to change society, and thus is political.”

Yet the problem of politicized philanthropy is more complex then simply red versus blue, played out in an arena animated by ever-larger concentrations of capital. It also intersects with the rise of influencer culture on social media. Modern celebrities now do more than attend red carpet events. They also share intimate portraits of their lives with the broader public. With that intimacy comes the expectation of authenticity, and that is where some celebrities giving time, money, and the lucrative spotlight of digital attention to their favored causes have fallen short.

The reactions to two public figures who have used the White House to bring attention to their chosen causes illustrates this shifting dynamic. Kim Kardashian West, with her 151 million Instagram followers, visited President Trump in the Oval Office last year to request that he commute the sentence of a first-time, nonviolent drug offender, 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson. While traditional media organizations, including the New York Post and CNN, criticized Kardashian West’s in-person petition, and the photo-op it produced, the public response was generally more forgiving. “I’ll never be a Trump supporter but I will admit this is one good thing he’s done,” a Kardashian West follower tweeted in response to the news that the president had granted Johnson clemency. Over time, the episode has raised the profile of criminal justice reform, without appearing to have had a negative effect on Kardashian West’s brand.