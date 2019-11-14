Looking to switch careers? Learn these job skills right now

Tech and big data skills are increasingly sought after in the workplace—and they could be a boon for you if you’re trying to hop industries or quickly climb the ranks. Executives struggle to find employees skilled in business as well as data and technology, so all you need to do is learn the skills required for each field and send out those job applications.
Online learning platform Udemy for Business released the top courses in which companies enroll their employees, which is shorthand for the must-have skills in each field:
Finance
- Excel
- SQL
- Financial analysis
- Tableau
- Leadership
- Accounting
Marketing
- Digital marketing
- Python
- Web development
- SQL
- Google ads
- Excel
Software
- Python
- React
- Docker
- Java
- JavaScript
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certification
Sales
- Sales skills
- Excel
- Leadership
- Web development
- Public speaking
- Communication
The good news: All of these courses are readily available online, and in many cases, companies will pay for the training. PricewaterhouseCoopers recently announced plans to spend $3 billion on upskilling employees, and Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 program expects to spend $700 million.