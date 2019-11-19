Why failing fast is critical if you want to eventually win

The old saying goes, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” But how many tries should you attempt before you throw in the towel and admit defeat? A new study from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management entitled “ Quantifying dynamics of failure across science, startups, and security ” found that how you fail (and try, try again) determines if you’ll eventually succeed. It turns out that after an initial failure the paths diverge, and there’s a difference in the behavior of winners and losers.

“This is a crucial question because in our success-obsessed society failure is ubiquitous; almost every winner starts out as a loser,” says Dashun Wang, associate professor of management and organizations and lead author of the study. “If you can understand how people fail over and over and eventually succeed, you can identify a future winner while this person is still a loser.”

Wang and his team examined three distinct data sets: grant-seeking researchers, entrepreneurs, and terrorists. By tracing their attempts, the researchers were able to assess the characteristics of those who eventually achieve success compared with those who continued to fail.

“If we look at the human dynamic, there are two basic ways of thinking about why you fail: a chance model and learning model,” he says. “We quickly realized these simple models don’t offer the answer. It turns out to be a very complex prediction.”

What ultimately determines the individual’s path is the extent to which they learned from previous failures and how they applied that knowledge going forward. If someone uses the lessons to improve future attempts, it can lead to eventual success. However, if someone has too few failed attempts or they fail to incorporate the lessons, they will find themselves on the path to permanent failure.

The lessons of failure

Failure is an experience that gives a person two advantages: experience and feedback. “If you’ve done something in the past, you have experience and can start again without having to start from scratch,” says Wang. “You will probably have some sense of what worked and what needs to be improved, which is feedback. If you are able to incorporate it wisely, feedback is quite useful.”

Using a mathematical formula that assigns the number of tries as K, Wang found that the number of past experiences can impact success, but only when the person used the feedback and added an element of speed.