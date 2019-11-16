In the new streaming universe, everything is a ‘hit’ even if no one you know has seen it

The centerpiece of Don DeLillo’s White Noise, a searing fictional critique of cultural commodification, is The Most Photographed Barn in America.

It’s one of those roadside tourist traps with a meta twist, a baked-in commentary on the allure of hype itself. When one character relates the experience of stopping at the barn, he reveals that his view of the actual barn is obscured by all the other curiosity-seekers taking photos of it.

“What was the barn like before it was photographed?” [the narrator] said. “What did it look like, how was it different from other barns, how was it similar to other barns? We can’t answer these questions because we’ve read the signs, seen the people snapping the pictures. We can’t get outside the aura. We’re part of the aura.”

The very awareness of any attraction’s popularity immediately transforms said attraction in the eye of the beholder, conferring expectations and urgency otherwise absent.

Now that streaming content has become among the most common modern attractions, studios are turning to new tactics to manufacture an aura around it.

Ironically—or perhaps not—this tactic is a lack of transparency.

In the ongoing quest to capture glazed eyeballs in the streaming wars, services are increasingly withholding viewership numbers for their shows and films, while simultaneously touting their enormous impact. The result is that a new property with so-so reviews and dismal word of- mouth can take up brief residency in entertainment connoisseurs’ heads as a miniature Most Photographed Barn in America.