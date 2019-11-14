This former Apple designer is taking on Amazon’s Twitch with $146 million and Fox’s backing

“The company’s thesis is that if you can become the place where teenage America wants to go to watch not only live Fortnite but also live X Games, live Coachella, and things like that,” says Keighran, “you can eventually become the place for their movies and TV shows, too.”

Twitch is the undisputed king of live-streamed gaming, but Keighran is betting that Caffeine’s more diverse focus to go beyond gaming—into entertainment and sports—will make it a more attractive place for both viewers and creators.

Live-streaming startup Caffeine, started by former Apple designer Ben Keighran, is emerging out of a two-year beta today and aims to overtake Amazon’s Twitch and Microsoft’s Mixer as the world’s leading live broadcasting platform. The official release version features a completely new design for its website and iOS and Android apps that combines editorial, algorithmic, and social connections to make it easier to discover live broadcasting from gamers, entertainers, and athletes, as well as create your own interactive broadcasts featuring live television content.

Caffeine already has partnerships with Fox Sports, the Big East Digital Network, ESPN X Games, Red Bull, Dream Hack, and FaceIT to give it a trove of sports and esports content that users can watch but also stream with their own commentary. The company also has two studios in Los Angeles for its creators and partners to produce original content. In October, it also signed an exclusive deal with Migos’s Offset, who’ll not only be streaming his gaming there but also hosting a monthly variety show. Caffeine says Offset attracted more than 40,000 fans to its platform in his first four days, and so far his content has been viewed more than seven million times. Other celebrity and artist creators include Lil Xan and The Game, who’s hosting a weekly show called Game Time.

The platform’s design feels appropriately new but also familiar. Keighran spent years designing the interface and search on Apple TV, and Caffeine’s layout feels like a cross between that and others most of us are already using such as Netflix and Spotify. On the homepage, you get a mix of content based on what’s trending, what you’ve been watching, people you’re following, and a mix of other stuff that the algorithm thinks you’ll like based on all of those combined.

Keighran says another technological difference between Caffeine and Twitch is in its ease of use and quickness. “In just a couple of clicks, you can stream Red Bull 24/7 and be the commentator, you can stream Fortnite in one click, you can create an entertainment stream and talk about the new sneaker you just got, and you can do that all in one place,” he says. “And it’s all in real-time—there’s no delay in the video, whereas on Twitch, there’s up to a 60-second delay.”

Another huge aspect of live streaming is audience interaction, and Caffeine’s comments system is more like an interactive chat, in which viewer comments are prioritized by your social connection (you’ll see comments by people you follow first) and those that are up-voted Reddit-style. It’s also a major cog in the company’s business model. Caffeine has about 50 digital items for sale, like glorified emoji that viewers can use to cheer on or get streamers’ attention. They range in price from 20 cents to a couple hundred dollars, and the streamers themselves get 50% of that revenue. For content partners like ESPN or Fox, they receive a percentage of the remaining 50%.

Keighran says that this gives incentive to viewers not only to interact with and support their favorite streamers but also to start streaming themselves.

“Any kid can come on and they can stream Fortnite or Big East digital network, and they can make money by getting their friends to buy these, whether they’ve got five people watching or 50,000,” he says. “When they earn the money, they can recycle it back into the platform to have fun with other people—or they can cash out and try and make a business out of it. It’s super powerful and really advances well and truly beyond where things have been with the current big streaming platforms that have been out for a while, like Twitch.”