370 lucky ‘Rick & Morty’ fans can put themselves into their favorite show. How they did it is our future in 5G

At the Adult Swim Festival’s Rick and Morty experience, you start by walking into something called a volumetric capture rig. It sounds like something mad scientist and badass granddad Rick Sanchez would have on tap for emergencies.

But it’s a real technology that finally gives fans the chance to step into Rick and Morty’s fantastic world.

The Rick and Morty: Show Us What You Got! Volumetric Reality activation is just one of many Rick and Morty delights awaiting devotees at this weekend’s Adult Swim Festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. In addition to live music, stand-up comedy, premieres, screenings, and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to climb into and slide out of an inflatable Morty is the chance to star in a personalized short Rick and Morty animation.

As Adult Swim executive Jason DeMarco told the Los Angeles Daily News, “Sliding down a giant Morty barfing slide and then riding a hot dog like a riding bull are not things every festival can offer.”

Not every festival can offer a volumetric capture rig, either. The partnership between the Cartoon Network, WarnerMedia InnovationLab, and parent company AT&T is what makes this kind of superfan experience possible.

Going inside Rick and Morty

Fans signed up for a time slot via the Adult Swim Festival app or in person with a brand ambassador for a chance to put themselves into a short AR scene with Rick and Morty. Once inside, they’ll record themselves movin’ and groovin’ to that Rick and Morty season 2 classic, “Get Schwifty.” The rig will capture the action and render the fan into an animated 3D image. With the help of AT&T’s 5G technology and 5G-enabled devices, what would usually take hours to process takes just a few minutes. Fans can then insert their dancing avatars into the “Get Schwifty” video and save the image to their own devices.

What they do with it from there is up to them: share it to social media, send it to friends, or watch it over and over when things get a little dull at the office.