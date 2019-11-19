The perfect gift for anyone (literally, anyone) on your list

Giving others presents makes people happy (according to science ). Having plants around also makes people happy (also according to science ). So it’s safe to say that giving someone a plant during the holiday season leads to perfect happiness, whether it’s a coworker, a close friend, or a relative—even the teenagers in your family. Plants are having a trendy “moment,” but they’re timelessly beneficial and won’t ever go out of style.

Our cultural obsession makes it easier than ever to find deals on plants and have them delivered directly to someone’s door with fail-proof care instructions. Direct-to-consumer startup the Sill, known for its gift-ready potted plants, has reported 400% year-over-year revenue growth, and it made 50,000 deliveries across the U.S. in 2018. Needless to say, the brand knows a thing or two about helping folks find their green thumb—and offers the perfect plant for everyone on your list. Here are some of our favorites, whether you’re shopping for a plant profesh or a serial plant killer.

Low-light, low-maintenance magic

For people who don’t have lots of natural sunlight in their home or office, low-light plants are a great pick. (Don’t worry: They’ll still thrive.) The Snake Plant Laurentii ($33) is a succulent that looks way more lush than your average cactus but only needs to be watered once every two or three weeks. The Staghorn Fern ($36) only needs water every two weeks and can live a green and happy life with medium or bright indirect light. For a nearly effortless experience, there’s the Marimo Moss kit ($25)—which is basically a cute little moss ball that thrives in a fishbowl, doesn’t need to be watered, and almost never has to see the light of day.

Bright light, big impact

Nothing says “I’ve made it,” for a plant parent, like owning a Fiddle Leaf Fig ($54). These trees can be challenging to care for but make any room brighter and more beautiful for those willing to put in the work. The Bird of Paradise ($145) makes for a perfect statement plant with its bright crane-like flowers and tropical looks. Want to start with something smaller? The Money Tree plant ($39) measures only five inches, has a lovely braided trunk, and can grow taller if graduated to larger pots.

The gift that keeps on giving: subscriptions

Can’t choose one plant? The Sill also has a handy—and generous—subscription service, which makes a great gift. Each month, subscribers receive one potted plant (they get to choose the color of the pot). There is a subscription for low-light plants ($120 for 3 months), one for those new to caring for plants, called Plants for Beginners ($120 for 3 months), and a pet-friendly monthly subscription, which sends only nontoxic greenery to recipients who may have four-legged friends around ($120 for 3 months).

And if you have an especially plant-averse person on your list but you still want to gift them the joy of foliage, the Sill has a collection of faux and preserved plants that look so real they could fool a botanist. See? There really is something for everyone.

