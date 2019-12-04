Not every problem is a nail, so use your hammer wisely

You’ve got a loose board on your front steps. What do you do? Grab a hammer and a few nails and haphazardly pound them into the wood. And if that’s not enough to fix the problem? Time to call a handyman to assess the situation, suggest solutions, and make the right fix. After all, they’ll know exactly what to do—they’ve done it hundreds of times.

Consulting firms are often brought in to help companies with problems they can’t fully assess or fix with a simple tweak or twist. But even the way these solution-oriented organizations solve problems has evolved, as they now focus on delivering faster, reusable solutions with quicker, wider adoption. Consulting companies are also beginning to solve problems differently, with subscribable tech-fueled products. While building products isn’t the same as changing a sink connection, there are steps to make the process easier.

STEP 1: ELEVATE EMPLOYEES

Good ideas aren’t plucked from a hat. And they can’t be “just” ideas. They have to be relevant and actually solve a problem at scale. After all, if it doesn’t solve a problem, why bother? To get to this point, though, you need a workforce capable of swiftly responding with not only intellectual capital, but also technological know-how. Upskilling is a term that might seem overused, but it’s exactly what’s needed to empower your people with new skills and innovative ways to solve business challenges in an ever-changing world.

Make time to build these new skills in the latest technologies—AI, robotics, bot-building, and more. Once your people begin to solve problems differently, their ideas on how to solve them with, say, a piece of software they can help develop, increases exponentially.

STEP 2: BREAK DOWN BARRIERS

Every organization has its fair share of inefficient silos. But purposefully breaking them down to work across functions, divisions, and office politics leads to more creativity, more informed decisions, and faster results. Driving toward the same goals—solving a problem, developing a best practice, growing revenue in a specific program—is crucial, as is giving every person accountability and ownership.

Start simple, with better communication. Openly share processes and get rid of traditional barriers by modeling this behavior and working across functions, which builds trust among teams, departments, and individuals. In this “shared space,” information and solutions become common property, allowing more savvy employees to do even more with what they know.

STEP 3: ASSESS BEFORE YOU SPEND

Many companies jump into a new investment because they see a market need—even if they’re playing catch up. But catapulting into any process—whether it’s for a product, service offering, or other innovation—halfway through doesn’t usually work in the long term. Assess whether the investment makes sense for the company. Will it generate positive ROI/value? How fast can it go from idea to useability? Is the market and value broad enough? Does it complement existing solutions you already deploy? Is it repeatable and scalable?