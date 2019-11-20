6 ways to update your guest room for $500 or less

The holiday season is the one time of year that your guest room is almost guaranteed to get the use it was intended for. So don’t let it look like a walk-in closet or storage bin—even if that’s how it functions for the rest of the year. Here are six pieces that will help you pull together your guest room in a pinch (and on a budget), so you can impress anyone and make them feel at home.

Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover

Nothing revives a bedroom like freshening up the bedding. If you have a comforter you want to polish up or an old duvet cover that’s ready for retirement, the Brooklinen classic duvet cover adds a crisp, cool look to any room and offers guests a luxe night’s sleep. $119

Leni Leaning Mirror

This leaning mirror allows guests to get a good look at themselves, while doubling as a much-needed hanging space for towels, jewelry, purses, and scarves. Thanks to its non-slip feet, you can lean it up against any wall (no need for any new holes in the drywall!) without worrying about it toppling over. And with a simple and clean design (it’s available in both black and white), this mirror can fits eamlessly into any room. $149

Coyuchi Cloud Loom Organic Towels

The easiest way to appear like an effortless host? Offer your guests fresh towels, and plenty of them. These super-plush towels from Coyuchi come in seven different colors, and are made with 100% organic and fair trade cotton. Starting at $68

Gantri Lago Lamp

A good bedside lamp and table combo is one of the coziest additions you can make to a guest room. We’ve got you covered on half the order here with a warm, clean, and calming lamp (for under $100!) created by Brazilian designer Heitor Lobo Campos for Gantri. The minimal aesthetics are paired with a timeless shape that fits with almost any decor. $98

Pipe Clothing Rack

Always find yourself grabbing clothes out of the guest room closet or armoire and looking for a place to stash them before guests arrive? There’s a better way. This low-profile clothing rack gives your guests plenty of space to hang their outfits, stash their shoes, and hold their luggage (thanks to the bottom shelf). When your guests are gone, simply take it apart or use it as a winter coat rack. $99

Killebrew Area Rug

A guest room is about the only place where you can get away with showcasing a bright white rug without having to worry about stains or dinginess caused by constant foot traffic. And a rug is one of the easiest ways to update and add a little luxury to a room. This chenille rug is deliciously soft and—with its subtle white and sand-colored herringbone pattern—perfectly neutral. $132