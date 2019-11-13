Side-by-side Fox News and MSNBC graphics sum up dueling factions of impeachment hearings

After a slow, steady drip of information and ever-heightening anticipation, the television event of fall 2019 is here. No, it’s not the launch of Disney Plus , but rather the kickoff to President Trump’s impeachment hearings, which will reveal information about an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine to interfere in the next U.S. presidential election.

Watching Wednesday’s first hearing felt less like living through history than watching the first draft of an eventual limited-series-event unfold. The shock of hearing revelatory testimony from straight-arrow diplomat Bill Taylor. The awe of watching GOP bulldogs Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows leave the room rather than hear that testimony. It’s a theatrical battle for the hearts and minds of average citizens.

Those hearts and minds might be swayed in one direction or another, depending on which channel they’re watching—even when they’re watching the same thing.

Media Matters for America’s Danielle Misiak tweeted screenshots of the same moment from today’s hearing, as rendered by two different news networks, and the difference in framing is stark.

fox's graphic for bill taylor vs. msnbc's graphic you already know how this is gonna play out pic.twitter.com/Xv28fiaMJY — Danielle Misiak (@DanielleMisiak) November 13, 2019

On the right, there’s MSNBC, for whom the Mueller Report was its Super Bowl plus Oscars; it’s likely anticipating similar ratings again. MSNBC includes the following pop-up graphics about Bill Taylor, the U.S.’s acting ambassador to Ukraine:

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine since June

Testified he had “clear understanding” aid tied to probes

Texted it would be “crazy” to withhold Ukraine military aid

The first line is a helpful fact, but the second two are “Last week on Lost“-style dramatic fragments of quotes the viewer doesn’t necessarily need in order to get oriented. They’re practically just giving viewers reasons why they should be rooting for Taylor. Even though those are indeed good reasons to believe Taylor makes a compelling witness, the viewer should be able to discern as much from hearing what he has to say today.