The best gifts for world travelers, according to Hermès employees

The tastemakers at Hermès know a thing or two about jet-setting—and doing so in style. Here, employees of the French luxury goods company, known for its famous Birkin bags and colorful silk scarves and neckties, share their perfect gifts for the traveler in your life, whether your budget is high or skews toward the more affordable.

Aesop Departure Kit (pictured above)

“This kit has all that you need to stay moisturized and fresh on a long plane ride. The products are superb!” —Bob Chavez, president and CEO ($53)

Olivia von Halle Silk Robe

“Nothing says out-of-office like a luxurious silk robe from Olivia von Halle.” —Emily D’Antonio, Women’s Universe, senior public relations manager (from $2,555)

Greens by Clean Program

“Nothing prepares me for the day like a delicious smoothie, and I find it to be the best way to get my vitamins and greens in when I’m on the go. I recommend Clean Program’s Greens superfood powder to all of my friends with an early wake-up call and busy schedule. It can be added to a smoothie or a simple glass of water while traveling. Its sleek packaging makes it a great gift for those who are working on their New Year’s resolutions!” —Emily D’Antonio, Women’s Universe, senior public relations manager ($48)

Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

“These eye patches are my secret weapon to faking eight hours of sleep. They’re so easy to use while getting ready in the morning or post flight. They’re a toiletries bag must-have and the perfect stocking stuffer.” —Emily D’Antonio, Women’s Universe, senior public relations manager ($55)

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

“My cult-favorite sheet mask for instantly hydrated and radiant skin. Before, during, or after a flight there is still no better mask to hydrate my skin and leave me feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. I can almost see the dark circles and puffiness disappear instantly. Jet lag? Never heard of her!” —Alexis Heit, PR coordinator (6 for $95)