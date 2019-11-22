The best gifts for world travelers, according to Hermès employees

The tastemakers at Hermès know a thing or two about jet-setting—and doing so in style. Here, employees of the French luxury goods company, known for its famous Birkin bags and colorful silk scarves and neckties, share their perfect gifts for the traveler in your life, whether your budget is high or skews toward the more affordable.
Aesop Departure Kit (pictured above)
“This kit has all that you need to stay moisturized and fresh on a long plane ride. The products are superb!” —Bob Chavez, president and CEO ($53)
Olivia von Halle Silk Robe
“Nothing says out-of-office like a luxurious silk robe from Olivia von Halle.” —Emily D’Antonio, Women’s Universe, senior public relations manager (from $2,555)
Greens by Clean Program
“Nothing prepares me for the day like a delicious smoothie, and I find it to be the best way to get my vitamins and greens in when I’m on the go. I recommend Clean Program’s Greens superfood powder to all of my friends with an early wake-up call and busy schedule. It can be added to a smoothie or a simple glass of water while traveling. Its sleek packaging makes it a great gift for those who are working on their New Year’s resolutions!” —Emily D’Antonio, Women’s Universe, senior public relations manager ($48)
Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
“These eye patches are my secret weapon to faking eight hours of sleep. They’re so easy to use while getting ready in the morning or post flight. They’re a toiletries bag must-have and the perfect stocking stuffer.” —Emily D’Antonio, Women’s Universe, senior public relations manager ($55)
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask
“My cult-favorite sheet mask for instantly hydrated and radiant skin. Before, during, or after a flight there is still no better mask to hydrate my skin and leave me feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. I can almost see the dark circles and puffiness disappear instantly. Jet lag? Never heard of her!” —Alexis Heit, PR coordinator (6 for $95)
Milk Books
“I just created my first Milk photo book. Having a printed capsule transports me back to great adventures and elicits sweet memories.” —Addysen Clark, merchandising director (from $31)
Skyroam Solis
“Productivity during my travel time helps me relax when I reach my final destination. For those ‘busy bees’ in your life, a Skyroam Solis gives them unlimited Wi-Fi in over 130 countries and the ability to charge gadgets on the go with a ‘power bar.’ . . . Give the gift of a connectivity companion when on the go!” —Addysen Clark, merchandising director ($99 + $9/ day for Wi-Fi)
Fujifilm XT30 Mirrorless Camera
“I use the XT30 to shoot like a pro when on an adventure. The colors need very little adjustment, and the shutter speed allows me to capture moments in transit.” —Evan Amzuri, senior manager, special events ($799)
Jennifer Fisher “Samira” Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
“These continue to be Jen Fisher’s No. 1 seller and were named after Vanity Fair Fashion Director Samira Nasr, who worked with Jenn to make the ‘perfect hoop.’ —Michael Carl, vice president of press and influence ($500)
Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo
“This is a wonderful book. It’s non-fiction written as fiction and is a page-turner from start to finish—I could not put it down. Following the lives of three separate women and their sexual needs and explorations, it’s beautiful and devastating and, most of all, important.” —Michael Carl, vice president of press and influence ($14.99)
Le Labo Palo Santo Candle
“Candles are my favorite gifting item for their transformative properties—the right scent can immediately personalize and add warmth to a space while making you feel cozy and relaxed in a matter of seconds. Le Labo makes two of my favorite candle scents: the moody and romantic Cade 26 (made exclusively for the Gramercy Park Hotel), with notes of sandalwood, leather, and smoke; and the fresh and energizing Palo Santo 14, with notes of cedarwood, labdanum, incense, and patchouli.” —Jenna Bunnell, senior director of special events ($75)
A version of this article appeared in the Winter 2019/2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.
