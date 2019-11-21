The best gifts for music lovers, according to employees of Janelle Monáe’s Wondaland

Janelle Monáe‘s Wondaland is a creative playground for all kinds of artists: It houses a record label, brand consultancy, management firm, and TV and film production company (which inked a first-look deal with Universal Pictures in November). Ahead of the holidays, Fast Company asked the art collective’s staff of musicians, producers, and tastemakers for the gift recommendations for the music lovers in your life. Here’s what they’re buying this season.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

HomePods

“They are small enough to be inconspicuous in a room but loud enough to get people to wonder where the sound is coming from.” —Nate Wonder, Executive Producer (from $299) ToneWood Resonator

“I love these wooden iPhone resonator speakers for travel because they don’t need electricity.” —K.A. (from $75) A version of this article appeared in the Winter 2019/2020 issue of Fast Company magazine. Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.