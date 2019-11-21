advertisement
The best gifts for music lovers, according to employees of Janelle Monáe’s Wondaland

We tapped the creatives at Wondaland for their top recommendations for the 2019 holiday season.

[Photo: Hannah Whitaker; prop stylist: Heather Greene at Hello Artists]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Janelle Monáe‘s Wondaland is a creative playground for all kinds of artists: It houses a record label, brand consultancy, management firm, and TV and film production company (which inked a first-look deal with Universal Pictures in November). Ahead of the holidays, Fast Company asked the art collective’s staff of musicians, producers, and tastemakers for the gift recommendations for the music lovers in your life. Here’s what they’re buying this season.

SoundSport Wireless Headphones (pictured above)
“These are great for working out and pacing around the office while I’m taking calls. They help me to be hands-free so I can take notes or doodle.” —Mikael Moore, Managing Partner; Janelle Monáe Management ($130)

Mixtape Card Game
“This is a fun game for someone who loves music and enjoys reminiscing with friends. Not a competitive game, but still fun!” —Kelli Andrews, Operations Manager; Janelle Monáe Management ($10)

1999 Remastered Super Deluxe Edition (10 LPs + DVD)
“Because Prince Rogers Nelson . . . and who wouldn’t want to hear 23 unreleased Prince tracks on vinyl?” —Chuck Lightning, Creative Director ($250)

HomePods
“They are small enough to be inconspicuous in a room but loud enough to get people to wonder where the sound is coming from.” —Nate Wonder, Executive Producer (from $299)

ToneWood Resonator
“I love these wooden iPhone resonator speakers for travel because they don’t need electricity.” —K.A. (from $75)

