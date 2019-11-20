The best gifts for foodies, according to Sweetgreen employees

Eight-year-old unicorn Sweetgreen ‘s fast-casual farm-to-table salad empire is growing rapidly, thanks to a commitment to delicious, locally sourced ingredients and simple, quick ordering. The chain, which serves seasonal bowls with ingredients responsibly sourced from local farms, has collaborated on recipes with chefs and restaurants including Dan Barber and Momofuku, as well as rapper Kendrick Lamar and cookbook author Mark Bittman. It also pioneered a tech-first approach to food ordering and tracking: Over a million people have downloaded the Sweetgreen app, which processes more than half of all customer orders.

Fast Company asked the salad chain’s tech-forward, food-obsessed staff for their favorite kitchen gadgets to gift this holiday season. Buy them for the beloved foodie in your life and (hopefully) reap the delicious rewards.

Williams Sonoma Lever Wine Opener (pictured above)

“This wine opener is super easy to use. It’s seamless and opens bottles on the first try. It also features a built-in foil cutter—which is really handy!” —Maira Juarez, head coach ($80)

Stasher Silicone Bags

“I use my reusable Stasher bags to pack lunches for a hike or airplane snacks. They are flexible, lightweight, and versatile, and they come in fun colors and sizes.” —Joanna Hsu, manager of brand creative and design ($20)

Great Jones Small Fry Pan

“Great Jones cookware is the best. This beautiful nonstick skillet has a German ceramic coating that’s scratch-resistant, dishwasher-friendly, and induction safe. It’s basically artwork for your kitchen.” —Nicolas Jammet, cofounder and chief concept officer ($45)