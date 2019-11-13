How to watch the 2019 CMA Awards live on ABC without cable

Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena will light up tonight with the biggest stars in country music for the 53rd CMA Awards, the Country Music Association’s annual celebration of the endlessly durable genre.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by Carrie Underwood and includes special appearances by Reba McEntire and everyone’s favorite grand pop-culture unifier: Dolly Parton. Disney’s ABC network, which is broadcasting the telecast, has been on a media blitz all week, with CMA-related bits on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and elsewhere. You can check out a full list of nominees here.

The CMA Awards are set to begin tonight (Wednesday, November 13) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your computer or mobile device, I’ve rounded up a few easy ways to do that.

Website and apps: You can stream ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or through its iOS and Android mobile apps, but you’ll need to authenticate with a pay-TV company.

You can stream ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or through its iOS and Android mobile apps, but you’ll need to authenticate with a pay-TV company. Standalone streamers: Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now are among the streaming services that include ABC in their bundles. You can usually try these for a week at no charge.

Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now are among the streaming services that include ABC in their bundles. You can usually try these for a week at no charge. Locast: This is an increasingly popular nonprofit service that lets you stream broadcast networks for free in 16 cities and counting. Find it here.

Happy streaming!