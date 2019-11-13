Verizon’s new TV streaming box has a bizarre omission: a little streaming platform called Netflix

Verizon is getting into the streaming box business with its new Stream TV player . As 9to5Google reports , the $70 device runs Google’s Android TV operating system and includes a free month of YouTube TV . It also has Disney Plus and Yahoo apps preloaded and supports 4K HDR video.

There is, however, one major omission: The Stream TV doesn’t support Netflix, and it’s unclear exactly why. While some other Android TV devices have launched without Netflix in the past, they’re usually from smaller vendors who say they can’t get Netflix to certify their hardware.

We’ve reached out to Verizon to ask about this and will update this post if we hear back.

With or without Netflix, the Stream TV will still be a tough sell compared to cheaper and more capable devices such as Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, both of which cost $50. That said, if you happen to live in one of the few areas where Verizon offers 5G home internet service, you can get a Stream TV box for free.