These are the gifts ‘Fast Company’ editors want for the holidays

At Fast Company, we write about and review everything from disruptive saucepans to inventive furniture startups. Of all of the innovative products we’ve seen this year, these are the ones we would most like to give—and receive (hint, hint)—for the holidays.

Wrangler Icons 124MJ Men’s Denim Jacket (pictured above)

“I bought the jacket that Brad Pitt wears in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for my boyfriend this year. The design is the same, but Brad’s vintage one has a zipper instead of buttons—we’re going to take it to a tailor and see if we can get a zip.” —Yasmin Gagne, editorial assistant ($139) Alessi Moka Espresso Coffee Maker

“This iconic design—which changed the act of drinking espresso from something that you did elsewhere to something you might do at home—has been honored with a permanent residence at MoMA and the Smith­sonian. The redesigned version, by celebrated British architect David Chipperfield, is a beautiful homage to the original.” ­­—Mark Wilson, senior writer ($72) Laphroaig 1o-Year-Old Whiskey

“One of my go-to gifts is a bottle of Laphroaig. The price point for the 10-year-old scotch is reasonable, and it tastes like the soil of the Highlands!”­­ —Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief ($38.95) GlobeIn Stemless Handblown Wine Glass

“These are my favorite wine glasses: I use them all the time, both when I have company and when I’m by myself, enjoying a glass of wine after a long week. Besides being festive and immediately lifting my spirits, they’re made by a wonderful company called GlobeIn that works with artisans from around the world to source beautiful products while ensuring that the workers are paid a good wage.” —Elizabeth Segran, senior writer ($15)

Gunta Stölzl Throw

“These blankets were created by Gunta Stölzl, head of the Bauhaus weaving workshop, in 1926. Design studio Wallace Sewell revived the print with help from Stölzl’s granddaughter, Monica Stadler.” —E.S. ($600) Strandmon Children’s Armchair

“I bought this chair for my 3-year-old on a whim when I was at Ikea stocking up on containers, and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made from the company. We’ve created a little reading nook in her room, and she feels so grown-up sitting in a corner ‘reading’ her picture books.” —E.S. ($99) Customizable Furniture from The Inside

“The Inside has made customizable furniture affordable. You can pick the piece of furniture that you want and then pick from one of hundreds of fabric options. Everything is made on demand, and arrives in your home within three weeks. You can pick some pretty incredible designs, including the red leaping zebra print, created by Scalamadre, that was featured in Margo’s room in The Royal Tenenbaums.” —E.S. (from $49) Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

“This thing is awesome! A friend (former NHL player) got one and I tried it. I got one for Father’s Day—and now use it every day.” —Jay Woodruff, contributing editor ($149.95) Charcoal Book Club

“Each month, this book club sends subscribers a signed, first-edition photography book—many of them hard to find—with a collectible print.” —Celine Grouard, senior associate photo editor (from $58/month)

Le Labo Santal 26

“Nothing makes a room more feel more immediately inviting and cozy than a warm, enveloping fragrance. Whether you’re at home or on the road, Le Labo’s subtly rich Santal 26 (classic candle) will transform any room into a languorously ambient place you want to be.” —Jeanne Graves, director of photography (from $75/month) Hay Watering Can

“It’s hard remembering to water yourself, let alone your plants. This sleek watering can from Danish design firm Hay is a reminder that we’re not the only ones who require water to survive.” —Chelsea Schiff, associate art director ($28) Heng Balance Lamp

“I love objects that serve multiple purposes. This lamp doubles as a cool, geometric sculpture that fits seamlessly into any modern or eclectic home. The low price point of the mini version makes it a perfect white elephant gift.” —C.S. ($22.50)

Eve Candelabra

“Everyone has that person on their shopping list who fits in more with the Addams Family than the Brady Bunch. Enter the Eve Candelabra by Jonathan Adler. It’s just quirky enough to remind you of Thing, but the white porcelain keeps it from feeling too Halloween-y.” —C.S. ($398) Food52 Bamboo Compost Bin

“This compost bin is great because it’s nice-enough looking to leave on the countertop for easy access. The carbon filter keeps it from stinking up your kitchen. Keeping it on my countertop is a convenient way to make sure I’m composting scraps instead of trashing them.” —April Mokwa, managing editor ($40) Fornasetti Magazine Rack

“I can’t think of a prettier way to display your commitment to print journalism than Fornasetti’s wooden magazine racks, which are painted with Italian artist Piero Fornasetti’s whimsical designs.” —Amy Farley, senior editor (from $1,616) Henry Rose Dark Is the Night Perfume

“This scent from Michelle Pfeiffer’s clean perfume line, Henry Rose, is much more subtle than the name suggests. It comes out of the bottle rich and woody, but morphs into something soft, slightly sweet, and easily wearable throughout the day.” —A.F. ($120) A version of this article appeared in the Winter 2019/2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.

