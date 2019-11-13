How to watch the impeachment hearings live online without cable

If you were on Twitter early this morning, you probably noticed the hashtag #ImpeachmentDay was already trending before most people were awake, but it’s not because actual impeachment proceedings are happening yet. Rather, today marks the first day of open hearings on the inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In other words, we’re still at the stage where Congress is trying to decide if the president’s past behavior has risen to the level of an impeachable offense. (To recap, Trump has been accused of exerting his influence to pressure Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, aka a political rival.)

For today’s hearings, lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee will hear testimony from William Taylor, an ambassador and chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

The impeachment hearings are set to begin today (Wednesday, November 13) at 10 a.m. ET.

If you’re a cord cutter or just someone at work who wants to watch the hearings live on your phone or computer, you can stream it for free. I usually prefer the live stream offered by PBS NewsHour on its YouTube page. I’ve also embedded the video below.