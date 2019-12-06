The 2020 un-recommender

You can take this with you practically anywhere—business trips, family vacations, or your favorite all-you-can-eat buffet. ($79.99, thelashop.com )

Beardski

Pair this ski mask with a tassel hat and you’ll be the spitting image of a sporty young Dumbledore. ($29.29, amazon.com)

Baby Footie Cleaning-­Mop Romper

Is there an equivalent to a 529 plan for future intensive therapy? ($11, wish.com)

Tailgate Hammock

We’re pretty sure this was intended for stationary use, but it looks like a handy rumble seat for in-law overflow at the holidays. ($162.99, hammacher.com)

Mighty Carving Knife

If you haven’t already sufficiently discouraged future in-law visits (see above), it’s time for a little turkey chain-saw massacre. ($89.99, sharperimage.com)

Pet Stroller

We’re trying to rig ours with a dogPacer treadmill! ($124.98, chewy.com)

(Treadmill sold separately, $562.40, amazon.com)

The hot tub boat

A “Vinylester hull topped with a slatted deck handcrafted from African teak.” It’s electric, so, you know, good for the environment. ($75,000, hammacher.com)