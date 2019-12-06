advertisement
The 7 most un-recommended holiday gifts money can buy

Looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-please special someone? Well, you probably won’t find it here.

[Illustration: Zohar Lazar]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

The portable sauna

You can take this with you practically anywhere—business trips, family vacations, or your favorite all-you-can-eat buffet. ($79.99, thelashop.com)

[Illustration: Zohar Lazar]

Beardski

Pair this ski mask with a tassel hat and you’ll be the spitting image of a sporty young Dumbledore. ($29.29, amazon.com)

[Illustration: Zohar Lazar]

Baby Footie Cleaning-­Mop Romper

Is there an equivalent to a 529 plan for future intensive therapy? ($11, wish.com)

[Illustration: Zohar Lazar]

Tailgate Hammock

We’re pretty sure this was intended for stationary use, but it looks like a handy rumble seat for in-law overflow at the holidays. ($162.99, hammacher.com)

[Illustration: Zohar Lazar]

Mighty Carving Knife

If you haven’t already sufficiently discouraged future in-law visits (see above), it’s time for a little turkey chain-saw massacre. ($89.99, sharperimage.com)

[Illustration: Zohar Lazar]

Pet Stroller

We’re trying to rig ours with a dogPacer treadmill! ($124.98, chewy.com)
(Treadmill sold separately, $562.40, amazon.com)

[Illustration: Zohar Lazar]

The hot tub boat

A “Vinylester hull topped with a slatted deck handcrafted from African teak.” It’s electric, so, you know, good for the environment. ($75,000, hammacher.com)

A version of this article appeared in the Winter 2019/2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.

About the author

Noted expert on nicotine gum chewing and Hawkeye wrestling fan, Jay Woodruff is a contributing editor at Fast Company. After helping launch the quarterly DoubleTake, he joined Esquire and later held senior editorial positions at Entertainment Weekly and oversaw digital at Maxim, Blender and Stuff

