These 5 popular productivity tools have hidden risks

Smart Speakers Launched: 2014–2016

advertisement

advertisement

Reach: An estimated 66 million Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod units were in use in the U.S. at the end of 2018 The promise: Voice assistants have been lauded for their ability to make you more productive at home or work, letting you do everything from scheduling calendar appointments and reminders to setting distraction-busting timers. The peril: There have been at least three reports of people from Amazon, Apple, and Google listening to bits of captured audio for the sake of quality control. Also, law enforcement could ask all three firms for voice-recording data to help solve crimes. (The companies say they comply when required to through a subpoena or search warrant.) Apple Walkie-Talkie Launched: 2018 on Apple Watch Reach: An estimated 22.5 million units shipped last year The promise: The Walkie-Talkie app for Apple Watch serves as a lo-fi alternative to texts, Slack messages, DMs, or (God forbid) face-to-face chats. Just enter your contacts and get the conversation started.

advertisement

The peril: Apple was temporarily forced to disable Walkie-Talkie in July 2019 after a bug was revealed that could have let eavesdroppers listen in on people’s conversations. Apple pushed out a fix, but if the idea of snoopers gives you the creeps, an app where you talk out loud to friends might give you pause anyway. Dropbox Launched: 2008; updated in 2019 Reach: 13.6 million paying users as of mid-2019 The promise: After years of operating in your computer’s background, quietly syncing your data and letting you store and share files in a personal cloud, Dropbox has an app of its own, which can integrate with G Suite, Slack, and Zoom. The peril: Dropbox was criticized by NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden for lax encryption. The new Dropbox forces users to allow themselves to be tracked across the web if they want to use its Google Docs integration. Plus, a security engineer discovered that sharing a Dropbox Paper doc publicly allows anyone to see the email of anyone who has ever opened the file. Superhuman Launched: TBD. It’s currently an invitation-only app.

advertisement

Reach: A waiting list of 245,000 The promise: For $30 a month, users get a sleek email service that offers data from LinkedIn and other platforms about the people you email, an “unsend” feature, info on when your message was read, and “the fastest email experience ever made.” The peril: The service not only told users when a recipient opened an email but also the recipient’s approximate location at the time he or she opened it. Although Superhuman turned off location tracking, it still enabled users to surveil how recipients interacted with messages, without the recipient’s consent. Zoom Launched: 2011 Reach: 66,300 enterprise customers that have more than 10 full-time employees The promise: Zoom is today’s go-to videoconferencing platform and a lifeline for remote workers, requiring just an email address to sign up. Best of all, the app is free for group calls under 40 minutes, which helps keep meetings efficient.

advertisement

The peril: In July, a security flaw was reported in Zoom for Mac: Attackers could hijack people’s webcams by tricking users into clicking a meeting link they sent. (What makes Zoom so easy to use is that each meeting gets its own URL.) It was also found that Zoom installed a web server on users’ computers, creating a security risk. A version of this article appeared in the Winter 2019/2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.