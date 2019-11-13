How individuals can push corporate America to fix the racial wealth gap

There’s a glaring—and widening—divide in our country. A 2017 report from the Institute for Policy Studies projected that in 2020, the median white household will have 86 times more wealth than its black counterpart and 68 times more than its Latino one.

This is personal for me. I was raised in the United States by my Dominican parents and lived on the thin line between poverty and prosperity. I am choosing not to stand on that line and turn the other way. I believe that we as individuals can, and must, influence businesses to make decisions that will dramatically change the trajectory of the financial services industry and entire communities.

My personal journey

I know my story is not unique, but I also know that it is not often told, shared, or fully understood by society and companies alike. My parents’ journey began like that of so many immigrants, leaving behind established careers in education and finance in the Dominican Republic to move to the U.S. They eventually became American citizens and raised a family.

Saving money looked different in my house, as did many things. For instance, at 10 years old I stood in a doctor’s office translating my type 1 diabetes diagnosis to my parents while apologizing to them for getting sick because I knew that we couldn’t afford my illness. I will never forget the kindness of my endocrinologist, who, in that moment, came back with a job offer for my father to be a custodian with union insurance at that very hospital.

As time passed, we relied on a close network of friends, and a community with shared experiences, to navigate finances and family decisions. But what we deserved was financial inclusion—information, support, and access to products—that would have allowed my parents to make that one diagnosis, or another unexpected life event, seem just a bit more manageable.

Getting to the root of the problem

The racial wealth gap has long threatened the economic well-being of the nation and the financial services sector due to historic, systemic marginalization and inequities. Less wealth translates into fewer opportunities for upward mobility and an inability to invest in retirement savings or an endowment for future generations. This is further compounded by income volatility, making any unforeseen challenges that arise result in insurmountable financial setbacks.

Part of the issue is a lack of understanding within the financial services sector about the unique experiences, barriers, values, and capacity within these communities. Some may be more nuanced, others more clear-cut. Someone like me, with a corporate job, has access to a wide range of financial tools, but there are many young men and women who are starting out as my parents did, with no access to financial planning at all.