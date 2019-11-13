Why we need to share our personal struggles at work

April 15, 2013, was the worst day of my life. Yet I will never forget the selfless, life-saving acts of kindness I received from my civilian heroes on that day. I am a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing, and their true bravery inspires me every day to share my recovery story with others, in the hopes that I can serve as a peer to someone else who needs uplifting during their dark time.

While I sincerely hope no one reading this ever has to face what my fellow survivors of terrorism and I have gone through, everyone has experienced trauma in one way or another.

And the repercussions of trauma don’t stay outside the walls of the office. They don’t happen behind closed doors or in personal circles. The experience is pervasive and overwhelming. Ignoring that stunts healing.

The good news is that healing happens in all of those in-the-office places too. When moments of compassion fill cubicles, elevators, and hallways, the workplace can become a place where individuals dealing with something larger than themselves feel safe, included, and seen.

Here are some ways you can find hope and healing in the face of trauma, in your personal life and the workplace.

Don’t be afraid to share what you’re going through

The months following the marathon felt lonely and isolating. I had incredible support from my friends and family, but I hid a lot of my pain, fears, and PTSD episodes because I was afraid I would sound crazy to them. Then, in December of 2013, I went on a trip with about 100 other survivors. There, for the first time since the hardest day of my life, I felt like I could open up about my own fears and struggles. It was amazing.

We often try to separate our personal lives from our work, since we’ve historically been taught that being emotional at work or sharing our struggles are signs of weakness. We need to slash this stigma, because the experience of connecting with people who understand you is so profound and can be a true gateway to healing.