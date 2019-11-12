Sonic the Hedgehog’s makeover has already become a meme

Even for Sonic the Hedgehog, that was pretty fast.
No sooner did Paramount roll out a trailer highlighting the Sega cinematic hero’s new and improved CGI this morning than the internet embraced it as meme fodder.
As some readers may recall, back in May the studio caved in to fan demand for a less creepy iteration of the loop-running coin seeker. Sonic purists had bristled at everything from the speedy hedgehog’s eyes (too small!) to his chompers (too human-like!)—and they were not quiet about it either.
Cut to six months later, and today’s trailer demonstrates what a difference a difference can make.
I can’t believe how good Sonic looks now.
Man fully had a glow up & actually looks like himself now! pic.twitter.com/xwaoNMUsGV
— Jon (@MrDalekJD) November 12, 2019
The new Sonic is so visually superior, it’s even inspiring conspiracy theories. Of course, what would 2019 be if such a stark disparity didn’t inspire some memes as well.
People are using it to comment on online shopping:
what i ordered online vs what i got pic.twitter.com/rCJpRCaJPE
— ziwe (@ziwe) November 12, 2019
They’re also using it to comment on online dating:
I changed my grindr pic from the pic on the left to the one on the right (as an experiment…i never hook up using grindr anymore) and immediately got hit up by dozens of ppl…g*ys are misogynistic af and can fuck off permanently now lol pic.twitter.com/850cDGT8uH
— Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) November 12, 2019
It’s useful for sports analogies:
L: Niners fans last night; R: Seahawks fans last night pic.twitter.com/fwyJoD1GvM
— Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) November 12, 2019
And even as a way to poke fun at the supposed existence of the long-rumored Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director’s cut:
L: Original vision; raw and gritty; genius
R: Studio takeover; cartoony; not genius#ReleaseTheSonicCut pic.twitter.com/0OcV8WHJ5I
— Keith Calder (@keithcalder) November 12, 2019
Mainly, though, the Sonic glow-up seems to be a useful meme to plug into other memes:
You vs. The Guy She Told You Not to Worry About pic.twitter.com/eM4rvoR3Jc
— Nick Martucci (@BlunderingIdiom) November 12, 2019
— Slade (@Slade) November 12, 2019
#SonicMovie I’m so happy they re made the sonic movie???????? he looks so cute now!! Thank you ❣️ pic.twitter.com/4qNgRk4sbS
— うみ (????´꒳`????) (@rave_love_0302) November 12, 2019
— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 12, 2019
I didn't mind the old Sonic Movie design but I gotta admit, new one's better. pic.twitter.com/7MM8eQywhm
— Homobound (@Homobound) November 12, 2019