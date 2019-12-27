8 CEOs on 2020 resolutions they’re setting for their companies

Each year’s end, at least 40% of us will make resolutions vowing to be better versions of ourselves. Naturally, that’ll include a particularly ambitious group: startup CEOs. For them, this is the prime time to set company goals for 2020. Because the way they see it, there’s always a little room for improvement.

Here’s how some of them plan to move their company’s needle in 2020:

Focus on People

“People are the most important component to building a successful business,” says Isabelle Steichen, cofounder and CEO of snack line Lupii. “One of our main goals for 2020 is to create a work environment that recognizes and supports our employees’ individuality, interests, and passions—inside and outside of the office.”

In that vein, Neta Meidav has pledged to give her employees more opportunities to grow on the job at Vault Platform, which allows workplace misconduct to be reported securely and confidentially. “Anyone in the company can choose to shadow a coworker and learn a completely different discipline,” she says. “The idea is to share observations and skills between people who might not typically work together.”

Jeff Calvins is empowering his staff by asking them to hit the road, literally. As CEO of Outdoorsy, an online RV rental marketplace, he wants employees to embrace the company’s mission of taking more road trips to explore the great outdoors.

“We invested in an employee trip program, so that our most important stakeholders—each of our employees—receive four Outdoorsy-paid road trips per year,” he says. “One of our big resolutions is to see 75% of our employees take at least three trips within the year. This way they can truly experience the magic of the outdoors and the mental health benefits of disconnecting and getting back to what matters most: connections with one another.”

Listen more

“Fundraising was all about learning how to talk—but building has been an exercise in learning to listen,” says Jonathan Anderson, cofounder and CEO of Candu, a customer-onboarding software company.