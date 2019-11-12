‘We love you, Alex’: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek chokes up over contestant’s final answer

On Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!, contestant Dhruv Gaur did something quite remarkable. It had nothing to do with breaking some winning streak—in fact, Gaur lost. But it’s how he lost that made him a winner in the eyes of the internet (and host Alex Trebek).

During Final Jeopardy, Trebek asked Gaur for his final answer, which was “What is we love you, Alex!”

This is so touching. pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MBNzDc — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) November 12, 2019

Trebek thanked him and immediately got choked up. Gaur later took to Twitter to give some context to his answer:

Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly. When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex

