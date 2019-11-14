Try a free game that demonstrates Google’s latest UI tech

Google’s Pixel 4 phone gives up on a lot of what made the Pixel line great. At least in my personal opinion! But it does feature an intriguing technology that the company has barely explored. It’s called Soli . Led by UX legend Ivan Poupyrev in a project out of Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group, it’s a radar that lives just above the phone’s screen to see shapes.

On the Pixel 4, Soli allows you to do things like air swipe to skip forward and backward on Spotify, or wave to Pokemon in the phone’s live wallpapers. And now, in partnership with the creative studio UsTwo, Google is launching a free game called Headed South to showcase the technology in a fully realized app.

“Overall, the project goal in itself was a mix between an onboarding experience and play experience,” says Anders Oscarsson, the design lead at UsTwo who headed the project. “It wasn’t specifically about creating a game. . . . It’s still early days [for the technology].”

Headed South turns you into a bird flying from a storm. As you go, you encounter other birds. Using your right finger on the screen, you draft in their wake until you catch up and they join your flock. Then, to perform special tricks—like a turbo boost to catch up with the bird in front of you—you can air swipe with your left hand, activating the superpower without touching the screen.

The game is a masterclass in world building. It features fantastical, immersively rendered levels that celebrate nature. You will swoop down subterranean waterfalls, and rocket up mountains. You’ll glide under falling rocks and dart between trees. The sonic design is particularly satisfying, too. The game loads with a rich audio landscape of being in the rainforest. Animals call to one another. Frogs or monkeys croak and grunt in the background. Even through the Pixel 4’s tiny speaker, I feel transported to another place.

During particularly intense moments, the orchestral score picks up, which naturally raises your pulse during an intense bird chase. These are the sorts of moments that, in a less lovingly designed game full of coins and loot boxes, simply don’t exist.

It’s a bite-size yet epic experience. You can beat the entire game in 20 minutes or less—at which point, you’ll likely have had enough. The world is grander than the gameplay, which after a short while, you’ll realize consists of keeping your thumb on the zigzagging trail of the bird in front of you.