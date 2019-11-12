advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:50 am

Disappointed Disney Plus subscribers are getting (adorable) ‘unable to connect’ errors on launch day

Disappointed Disney Plus subscribers are getting (adorable) ‘unable to connect’ errors on launch day
[Photo: Thomas Kelley/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Excited fans who couldn’t wait until the launch of Disney Plus today, arguably the most anticipated streaming service launch of all time, are finding they might have to wait a little longer. Presumably due to the massive popularity of the service, many day-one Disney Plus subscribers are being met with—somewhat adorable—”unable to connect” errors that include their favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Pluto.

advertisement

Subscribers who have tried to contact Disney support about the errors are also apparently being met with long wait times, which include longer than 30-minute waits for online support chats.

The website DownDetector has a live heat map of reported Disney Plus outages, and as of now  it seems like the majority of outages are occurring in the eastern half of the country, though parts of Texas and California also appear to have growing outages.

We’ve reached out to Disney for comment on the outages. In the meantime, all we can suggest to frustrated subscribers is to keep trying to connect (and enjoy the cute error messages).

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life