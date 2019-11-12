Disappointed Disney Plus subscribers are getting (adorable) ‘unable to connect’ errors on launch day

Excited fans who couldn’t wait until the launch of Disney Plus today, arguably the most anticipated streaming service launch of all time, are finding they might have to wait a little longer. Presumably due to the massive popularity of the service, many day-one Disney Plus subscribers are being met with—somewhat adorable—”unable to connect” errors that include their favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Pluto.

I was hoping this would not be the case but fearing it would be on day one, and am sadly not surprised. #DisneyPlus "unable to connect" #unabletoconnect #cloudfail #CloudComputing #DisneyPlusCountdown pic.twitter.com/3kviouxswj — Ron DeMarco (@ronalddemarco) November 12, 2019

@disneyplus so excited to log on for the first time and was disappointed when I got an unable to connect error. pic.twitter.com/ydHN4BSVg5 — Sue (@ssobsessed) November 12, 2019

Disney + fail. Anyone else with the unable to connect memo. ???? #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/04ZfPqnQhj — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) November 12, 2019

Subscribers who have tried to contact Disney support about the errors are also apparently being met with long wait times, which include longer than 30-minute waits for online support chats.

@DisneyPlusHelp huge wait on phone , 30+ minute wait for help in live chat, unable to connect to Disney plus please try again later. Great morning for my excited family. pic.twitter.com/C5Yk7QU8Hw — Jason Herbert (@jayherbert97) November 12, 2019

The website DownDetector has a live heat map of reported Disney Plus outages, and as of now it seems like the majority of outages are occurring in the eastern half of the country, though parts of Texas and California also appear to have growing outages.