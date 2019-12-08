How to get skeptical employees to try group meditation

These results not only serve you in life, they can help you at work, which is why companies like Google, Aetna, and General Mills offer mindfulness training as part of their employee wellness benefits.

Often thought as an individual “sport,” getting the whole team to practice mindfulness has added benefits. Research from the UBC Sauder School of Business found that it can reduce conflict and help colleagues to interact with one another without judgment. “We found that when teams are more mindful, this reduces interpersonal conflicts and helps teams better focus on the task at hand,” writes Lingtao Yu, the study’s lead author and assistant professor at Sauder.

Sounds good, but just 13% of people meditate on their own, often due to a lack of time or lack of seeing the value. How can a manager encourage naysayers to join in a team meditation session?

Introducing the concept

Anything that is going to help their team think more clearly and more deliberately is something managers should consider, says Ryan Holiday, author of Stillness is the Key. “It’s going to have a whole host of benefits, not just in terms how people perform at work but how they are at home,” he says. “No organization wants employees who are frantic and overwhelmed—our best work comes from a place of stillness and intentionality, and that’s what meditation can help us cultivate.”

The best way to introduce the concept is by sharing the facts and science, says John J. Murphy, author of The Miracle Minded Manager. “Reinforce how mediation improves brain function, creativity, peace of mind, overall health and well-being, and performance,” he says. “This confidence and inner peace then boosts creativity, courage, enthusiasm, and passion.”

Murphy also suggests sharing real-world examples of others using it to boost performance and results. For example, basketball coach Phil Jackson included mindfulness techniques with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. The British Parliament teaches mindfulness to its politicians to help them make better decisions on public policy.