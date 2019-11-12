Watch SpaceX deploy 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit

Yesterday SpaceX had a successful orbital deployment of another 60 of its Starlink satellites . While SpaceX eventually plans to have 12,000 Starlink satellites in orbit above the Earth in order to provide wireless internet to rural locations across the globe, even with its most recent deployment, there are just over 120 satellites in orbit right now.

Still, simply deploying another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit is no small feat, and as always SpaceX documents the journey with some stunning videography on Twitter. In the first tweet below you can see the moment the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the 60 Starlink satellites onboard.

Next is some pretty impressive video of the main engine cutoff and stage separation . . .

Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed; second stage engine burn underway pic.twitter.com/r8zAXaXHQh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2019

Followed by the deployment of the fairing . . .