The CEO of Celebrity Cruises is great with email, which can be a curse

I try to handle my email myself. I’ve found that I am a victim of my own efficiency. When you’re [known for responding] really fast, if you haven’t responded in 10 minutes, people wonder what happened to you.

I’m going from meeting to meeting, either every 30 minutes or every hour—all day long. And that’s when I’m not traveling to the ships, or around the world. Because we’re such a complicated business, I’m resetting every 30 minutes to focus on a new topic.

And there is a whole other dimension to what we do. We were fortunate here in South Florida that we were spared the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas. We needed to mobilize and help, because they were helpless. They’re our friends, our neighbors. We canceled our guests’ last port of call [in Nassau] in favor of going to Freeport, and they were so understanding. In three days, we served 50,000 meals. Our dining room was full of all of our guests helping our crew pack the meals that the kitchen had prepared, and there was this big assembly line. One great part of my business is the humanity that we see and the people we get to know because of what we do.

Time she gets up: Between 4:30 and 5 a.m.

First thing she does in the morning: “I have three four-legged children. All those things that some parents do for their kids, I do for my dogs.”

Productivity tools: “I always know what I need to be doing. I really don’t want to construct a to-do list, so I just do it, and that’s part of the reason I’m working all the time. I don’t want to save [it] until later.”

What she does while commuting: “If people are calling me from different time zones—like the West Coast—I’ll take that call on the commute home. That gives me a whole hour to have another meeting that I can start at 6 p.m. In the morning, I have a lot of conversations with people in Europe. But my favorite thing that happens every day on my commute is that my baby sister calls, and we have our daily chat, somewhere between 7:37 and 7:40 a.m.”