Do these 4 things when you find yourself in the middle of a difficult interview

Other than throwing a few curve balls to see how you react, most hiring managers and interviewers are quite pleasant throughout the interview process. Every now and then, however, you may encounter someone who’s rude, aggressive, or downright mean—which means you’re forced to find a cordial way to respond in the moment.

Instead of letting this catch you off guard, prepare for this potential situation, just as you would every other aspect of the interview. Keep these tips in mind as you head into your next interview, and you’ll be ready to ace it no matter what happens.

Keep calm, cool, and collected

When someone is being rude or aggressive toward you, your first instinct might be to go on the offense. Rather than fly off the handle, resist the urge to snap back, and instead, stay cool, calm, and collected. Start by taking a quick breather to compose yourself, even if that means asking to take a quick bathroom break to splash some cool water on your face.

Sometimes, an interviewer will throw in one or two rude comments or questions as a way of testing how you react to the situation. The last thing you want to do is appear unable to deal with difficult situations should they arise in the workplace. This is your chance to prove you can handle anything.

Don’t take it personally

When someone is abrasive or rude, it’s helpful to remember that even the nicest people have bad days. Perhaps your interviewer is under a lot of pressure from their boss to find the perfect candidate. Or maybe she or he is experiencing hardship in their personal life.

Even if it feels like the hostility is directed toward you, chances are it’s not. Rather than take their abrasiveness personally, stick to your game plan, and answer each question calmly and confidently. Take that bathroom break if you have to, and come back ready to proceed and show your most gracious self.

Engage them in conversation

If something they say comes off as abrasive or hostile, use it as an opportunity to turn the conversation around. When the spotlight is on them and you ask questions that show you care, their attitude may quickly turn from negative to positive. Why? Because people love talking about themselves. According to Scientific American, the reason for this is simple: it feels good.