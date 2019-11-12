This is how to prove yourself when you start a new role

When you’re with the same company or with the same boss for years, you are believable. You have history. They know you and what you’re capable of, and they are (presumably) familiar with your track record and achievements. But when you start a new role, it’s a different story. There are new rules, new targets, new bosses. You have to work to become believable.

You might ask yourself, how do you go about doing that? Of course, you could wait for time to tell—but in today’s supercharged environment, who has time? Follow these four steps to prove yourself (and become believable) when you start a new role.

Walk the talk

When you’re new, you need to be sure what you say matches what you do. For example, I was sitting around a conference table with a new president. He was expressing how he cared about people—”Put others first,” he said.

Then someone spilled their coffee all over the table. Everyone reached forward to try to stop the mess, except him. Instead, he stepped back and checked his suit for splashes. This is the opposite of what you should do. He was all about himself, and he wasn’t believable as a caring leader.

Think about how your actions match your words. If you say you value honesty, you can’t cut people off abruptly—especially if you feel attacked. If you want to be believable, you must align what you say with what you do.

Go for the middle

When you’re with a new boss or a new team, you know you have to show what you can do for them. You may have been a well-liked president at your last company, but that was then. You can’t expect your new employees to feel the same way without your doing some work upfront. The pressure to demonstrate performance is real. So, what decisions do you make? Do you underpromise and overdeliver? How is your approach a reflection of your leadership style?

When you’re new, they don’t know where you are on the continuum. If you’re too extreme either way, you’ll stir up skepticism. As a theater director, I’ve learned that the best approach is to begin at an easy pace. Audiences need time to adjust and tune in. Think of how many plays you’ve seen that open with an actor doing something small—standing looking out, sitting looking down. The audience has to get comfortable sitting in the dark as the lights come up on the stage. Your new boss or your new team has to get comfortable so that they can pay attention and engage with you in your new role.