How to recharge your holiday party

Your company’s holiday party is coming up quickly—are you ready? If you’ve booked the DJ and the catered buffet, you may think the answer is yes. But these days, expectations for company events have changed. Extravagant cocktail hours don’t carry the weight they used to. Increasingly, employees want parties that are engaging, active, and fully loaded with a ton of bragging rights. Many companies are taking a more creative approach to their holiday get-togethers, ditching tired themes for events such as Chopped-style cooking challenges, scavenger hunts, and high-energy bowl-offs.

So, put away your ugly sweater and your karaoke mics and lace up your bowling shoes, because here’s what’s in with holiday parties.

OUT: Cringeworthy karaoke

IN: Blacklight bowling parties

Sure, karaoke can be fun, but one ill-advised tune can turn your event into a one trick pony. And let’s face it: not everyone likes being in the spotlight—or even in the audience during some performances. This holiday season, treat your team to an after-work activity that’s sure to be a hit: blacklight bowling. Bowlero’s retro-inspired venues focus on the fun side of 10-pin bowling, featuring throwback music and neon lights. Employees can break into teams and forge the kind of camaraderie you can find only when you roll in with your crew, hit the lanes, have some drinks, and enjoy the old-school fun of this classic sport.

When it comes to the yearly holiday party, everyone wants their celebration to have that bespoke event feel—and that’s exactly where Bowlero shines. They have a variety of pre-set party packages which are beyond easy for companies to customize and party planners who are available to offer suggestions and help you create the perfect event. Once it’s booked, Bowlero handles the rest—from setup to clean up. It all comes together for one legendary holiday party that your employees will be talking (and posting) about long after the event has ended. And if you really want to reward your team, maybe add a fun holiday surprise to their gift bags (here’s a quick holiday hack: book your party at Bowlero by 11/15 and receive a $20 gift card for each of your guests!)

OUT: Yankee swaps