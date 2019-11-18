11 ways to be more productive, according to Chance the Rapper, Jane Goodall, and more

Twenty-four hours. That’s as much time as any of us get in a day, and yet some people are better than others at squeezing the most out of it. Here’s how 10 dynamic and efficient leaders go about spending life’s most precious resource.

1. “Life goes on, and you have to form new goals.”

—Chance the Rapper

The musician and cofounder explains his strategy for making decisions quickly and maintaining work-life balance. Read more here about how Chance aspires to a different kind of productivity.

2. “Care passionately.”

—Jane Goodall

The primatologist and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute shares her tips for staying motivated, even in the face of climate change (and traveling up to 300 days a year).

3. “I’ve learned to give things my full focus, even if it’s not the thing I want to be working on.”

—Bryan Stevenson

The founder and executive director of Equal Justice Initiative and author of the memoir Just Mercy (and executive producer of the new film adaptation) explains how he’s learned to prioritize while drawing strength from those who came before him.

4. “I have a very intense Tweetdeck situation.”

—Natasha Bertrand

When you’re a national security correspondent for Politico, you need to stay well ahead of the news, though she admits that it’s “probably a recipe for burnout.”

5. “I always know what I need to be doing.”

—Lisa Lutoff-Perlo

The president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises on why it’s often easier to just complete a task than sit down and make a to-do list.

6. “I try and think about the fact that I worked my entire life to be in this position.”

—Naomi Osaka

The professional tennis player opens up about keeping negativity at bay, even after suffering a tough loss on the court.