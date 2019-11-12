Recycled plastic isn’t going to save us

Trend alert: Recycled plastic is now in style. Over the last few years, fashion brands—particularly in the direct-to-consumer space—began rolling out products made from discarded plastic. In 2016, the shoe brand Rothy’s launched flats made from recycled water bottles. Last year, the clothing brand Everlane made the commitment to swap out all the plastic in clothes to recycled plastic, also made from plastic bottles. And just last week, the luggage brand Paravel said it had swapped out all the plastic in its bags, backpacks, and packing cubes to the recycled kind.

This seems like a step in the right direction. After all, the world is drowning in plastic. Since the material was first invented in 1907, 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced to date. Of this, 6.3 billion metric tons was waste. Only 9% of this plastic has been recycled, and a further 12% has been incinerated, a process that spews carbon and toxic chemicals into the atmosphere. The rest now sits in landfills and our oceans, where it will stay for hundreds of years, since plastic does not decompose.

For years, recycled plastic was significantly lower in quality compared to brand new plastic. For instance, it tended to pill easily and was not as durable, as Patagonia’s senior director of materials innovation, Matt Dwyer, told me. But recently, thanks in part to demand from consumers, suppliers have managed to improve the quality of recycled plastic to the point that it is largely indistinguishable from new plastic. More specifically, manufacturers have perfected the art of breaking down old plastic bottles, which are made from PET. Industrial recyclers turn these bottles into pellets called rPET, which can then be reformed into new bottles or extruded into fibers. This new, improved rPET seems like a natural solution to the world’s waste woes.

However, some experts believe it isn’t a great solution to the plastic crisis. At the Fast Company Innovation Festival last week, Maxine Bedat—the founder of the New Standards Institute, which uses data to quantify sustainability in the fashion industry—raised serious problems with the material.

There’s not enough recycled plastic to go around

I followed up with Bedat to find out more about her concerns. “At first, it seemed like a no-brainer,” Bedat says. “We thought it was a great solution. But as we dug into it further, we realized there were some major problems with recycled plastic as a solution to the plastic problem.”

For one thing, there isn’t enough recycled plastic on the market, and fashion brands are now eagerly trying to get their hands on a limited supply. This is partly because of our behavior as consumers. Around the world, we’re not recycling our bottles at high enough rates. In the United States, less than 30% of all plastic bottles are recycled. In Europe, 58% of bottles are recycled. In developing countries, where there aren’t very good waste management systems, rates are far lower. If all of us did a better job recycling our bottles and if governments created penalties for not recycling, there would be more recycled plastic on the market.

Right now, there is already massive demand for recycled plastic from the bottling industry. Many large consumer packaged goods companies, including Coca-Cola and Nestlé, have pledged to use more recycled plastic in their packaging. PepsiCo, for instance, purchased almost half of all bottle grade rPET sold in the United States in 2015. And each bottle the company makes contains at least 10% rPET. Tim Carey, the senior director of sustainability at PepsiCo, says that the company would buy more, but it simply cannot get its hands on enough of it. “There isn’t enough rPET available,” Carey told The Atlantic. “If there was more on the market we could put more in.”