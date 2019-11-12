What Netflix must do to compete against Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus

Two of its newest competitors, Disney and Apple, have other longstanding and profitable lines of business that dwarf whatever their new streaming aspirations may be. The common narrative is that a company like Disney is trying to be more like Netflix, but in reality, Netflix should be aiming to become more like Disney.

During its Q2 earnings call, Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, spoke openly about doubling down on original content. “We’re getting our members much more attuned to the expectation that we’re going to create their next favorite show,” he said. “Not that we’re going to be the place where you can get anything every time.”

If one takes this at face value, it would seem that we are at the midpoint of a transition from what was once a service valued for its aggregation of licensed content to one that is comprised almost entirely of first-party originals. But getting there might mean that Netflix loses a few members—and the confidence of its investors—along the way.

Netflix should presumably feel comfortable with this strategy after leveraging data about their users’ viewing habits. If Netflix knows that a substantial part of its audience watches all or almost all original content, it can be confident in pivoting further towards originals.

If it has seen that members who are skipping The Office reruns in order to watch The Politician and Queer Eye are the highest-paying, lowest-churning, or cheapest to acquire, then it would make sense to cater to people like them: a tighter, but more valuable audience.

Besides having both launched this month, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus have something else in common: They have both premiered with exclusively original programming.