Here’s how to get Disney Plus for free—or at a cheaper rate in a bundle

Good news: There may be no reason to pay for TV this year. Disney Plus ($7/month, or $70/year) launches tomorrow, and it’s free for you if you’re a subscriber to Verizon Unlimited wireless or Fios Home internet service, through Verizon’s “Disney+ on us” campaign .

Disney Plus is not just for kids: In addition to streaming Disney films, the entire Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel libraries are included, as is Disneynature’s 2012 documentary Chimpanzee, about the cutest most adorablest baby chimpanzee named Oscar all alone in the jungle, which everyone should watch.

Alternatively, if you like paying for things, Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will all be bundled for $12.99/month beginning tomorrow. (There are some limitations to this bundle.)

Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus launched early this month ($4.99/month), and it’s yours for free for a year with purchase of a new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. If new Mac hardware isn’t on your shopping list, students can also get a year of Apple TV Plus for free with Apple Music student plans.

Our prediction: Both Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus must amass many millions of longtime subscribers, and so more freebie offers are surely coming your way.

Disney Plus is set to launch on Tuesday morning. There’s an actual countdown clock here.