Alibaba says Singles Day sales brought in a record $31 billion this year

The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says all kinds of records were broken on this year’s Singles Day. The shopping holiday is held in China on November 11 every year and ostensibly celebrates people’s pride in being single, but in the last few years has just become an excuse for holding the biggest online sales day of the year.

Singles Day 2019 got off to a roaring start with Alibaba saying that online sales topped $12 billion in just the first hour after midnight (which is when Singles Day sales begin).

By 6:30 in the morning—just six and a half hours of sales—that number grew to $20 billion.

And just 16 and a half hours into the Singles Day 2019 sales, Alibaba brought in $31 billion in sales, exceeding the record for 2018. To put that in perspective, in 2018 Black Friday sales in the U.S. only totaled $6.2 billion and Cyber Monday 2018 sales totaled another $7.9 billion, according to SalesCycle.