What to do if you’re up for the same job as your friend

Having friends at work is a significant predictor of workplace happiness. But there are times when it can be a drawback as well—particularly when you and one of your friends are vying for the same promotion.

When you think about it, this situation is pretty likely at some point in your career, assuming you have friends who are in similar roles and at similar career stages. There are a limited number of spots higher on the ladder, after all. So chances are good that you’ll compete with friends for jobs several times over the course of your career. I’ve had this happen a number of times myself.

So how do you make this sort of situation less awkward? The fundamental principle here is simple: Be kind and supportive of your friends. But to make this happen, there are three specific things you need to do:

Talk it out

When you and a friend are both going for the same job, it has the potential to feel a bit weird. There’s an elephant in the room every time you talk. So, first and foremost, get it out in the open.

Start by saying that you have heard that both of you are being considered for the same position. Be supportive of your friend and let them know that if you aren’t the one who gets the job, you hope it is them.

The key thing to remember is that your friendship will likely last far longer than this particular job search. There is nothing to be gained by being highly competitive with your friend about this. If you get the position, you’ll want allies, and if your friend gets it, you’ll want to know people in high(er) places.

And if both of you are being considered for a position, then chances are you will have the chance to apply for promotions in the future even if you don’t get this one. So, don’t treat the job you’re vying for as if it is the only shot either of you will ever have to move up.