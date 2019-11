Skywalker rises, Mrs. Maisel marvels, and 65 other December pop-culture events to check out

The return of late-period Star Wars has been a real space-rollercoaster over the past four years. There was the relieved delight that The Force Awakens was actually good and the anguished ache when Solo turned out to be a barely serviceable harbinger of Star Wars fatigue. Now that we’ve had a little distance, and The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda has stoked our nostalgia in the best way, it’s hard to believe the sequel saga that started with Force Awakens is coming to an end with The Rise of Skywalker, which comes out this month. Will it be a satisfying conclusion, or will it enrage fanboys even more than The Last Jedi somehow did? More importantly, what will we even watch once it’s all over? Other than everything, of course. Have a look below at what’s coming down the pike in the dwindling days of 2019, so you can navigate your non-Star Wars entertainment route into the next decade.