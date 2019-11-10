How to watch the 2019 People’s Choice Awards and red carpet live without cable

The 2019 awards season unofficially arrives this weekend with the E! People’s Choice Awards, which recognizes some 43 categories in movies, pop culture, music, and television, while still managing to clock in with a shorter running time than the Oscars.

Nominees for the voter-driven kudos read like a who’s who of the past year, with Disney/Marvel offerings like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home dominating the movie categories, and streaming rivals Netflix and HBO facing off in the TV categories. You can check out the very long list of nominees here.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the awards and red carpet coverage on your computer or phone, I’ll break it down for you:

The People’s Choice Awards ceremony will air live tonight (Sunday, November 10) at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The red carpet show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy.

Both the pre-show and ceremony will air on the E! network, which is owned by NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. And like last year, the ceremony will also be simulcast on other NBCUniversal properties, including Bravo, Syfy, and USA Network. If you have access to a login from a pay-TV provider, you can stream the show right from those channels’ websites and mobile apps. (Weirdly, E! itself doesn’t offer a live option on its website.)

For viewers without a cable-TV login, your best bet is to sign up for a streaming service that offers NBCUniversal channels in their bundles. Those include:

Reminder: Some of these services may not offer E! or the other networks in all areas, so check your zip code before signing up. Enjoy the show!