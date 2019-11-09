How to deal with a manager who doesn’t manage

If your current boss is overly controlling or micromanages you, having a boss who leaves you alone and lets you do what you want might sound heavenly. But my experience coaching senior leaders with absentee bosses (and research on the topic) says otherwise. An absentee boss can lead to feelings of alienation, job dissatisfaction, and stress.

How absentee bosses hurts employees

Take Rob, a managing director at a top-tier global professional services firm. Rob’s boss, a powerful partner at the firm, provided Rob with no direction or guidance when it came to his work or career. In addition, he didn’t respond to his emails or calls and provided no feedback to Rob other than an occasional verbal “lashing.” Unsurprisingly, this left Rob dissatisfied, managing his teams in the dark, and deeply concerned about how to make it to the next level in his career.

Another client, Jana, served as the global head of a business unit within one of the world’s largest financial institutions. Her business unit was part of a recent acquisition, and her formerly supportive boss, concerned about his standing in the new company, shut her out and now appeared to be threatened by her. He became unresponsive and created barriers to her integration within the new company, disinviting her from meetings where she should have played a substantial role. He also attempted to restrict her travel to network with other leaders at the company.

Sadly, Rob and Jana are not exceptions. A 2015 poll of 1,000 working adults revealed that eight of the nine top management offenses had to do with what their leaders were not doing, rather than what they were doing. Absentee bosses represent the extreme and worst of laissez-faire leadership. But managing up when your boss is effectively absent presents a unique dilemma. Here are 5 strategies that can help you do just that.

1. Determine if it’s just you

Talk with peers to see what their experience has been with your manager. You may find that they feel the same way you do. Is it possible that there are extenuating circumstances that have contributed to their behaviors? It doesn’t solve the problem of a missing boss, but it can help make a challenging situation feel easier if you see that it’s not personal—as it did for Rob. And if you do discover it’s just you, this is good information.

2. Make clear, specific requests to your boss

Whenever Rob needed to catch his boss’s attention, he’d send an email with “RESPONSE REQUIRED” in all caps in the subject line. He would make an explicit time-bound request for the support he needed. Here’s an example of what he would say: “I need you to review and approve this contract/presentation by Friday or we will not meet the client’s deadline.”

You’ll also need to be persistent in your follow-up. Don’t expect to stop at just one email. Be opportunistic about stating the case for what you need when you happen to see your boss. This may seem extremely frustrating, but it beats the alternative of having their absenteeism impede your ability to make progress and deliver results.