See Big Tech’s terrible diversity record, visualized using its logos

But for many underrepresented groups, transparency hasn’t brought about meaningful improvement. Half of the millennials entering the workforce seek to work within diverse teams, but an analysis of employee diversity data shows Big Tech consistently failing to meet that demand. Over the past five years of sharing the numbers, remarkably little progress has been made, even as these companies’ role in shaping our lives and our democracies has become all the more apparent.

Back in 2014, I made my own Google Doodle. It used Google’s logo as a canvas to portray the company’s startlingly white and startlingly male employee demographics. Now, five years later, I’ve updated it. Google’s logo has changed, but its workforce remains overwhelmingly white (and overwhelmingly male):

It’s not just Google. I’ve created diversity visualizations with the logos of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft as well, based on data supplied by the companies themselves. U.S. companies with over 100 employees (or 50 employees and a large federal contract) are required to report diversity data to the U.S. government, but not to the public. Called the Equal Employment Opportunity survey (or EEO-1), the one-page report covers gender, racial and, in the case of Hispanics, ethnic employee identity, though it does not ask about other identities such as disability, age, and veteran or LGBTQ status.

In the early 2010s, diversity advocates pressured tech companies to voluntarily publish that information each year. Activists saw transparency as a critical first step to forming a baseline understanding that they could then use to track tech companies’ diversity progress (or lack thereof) year over year. They argued that the industry desperately needed a more representative workforce to build, design, and run the tech platforms that increasingly mediate our society.

Advocates won the battle, but not yet the war. Beginning in 2014, nearly 30 tech companies responded to the campaign (not to mention peer pressure) and began sharing their EEO-1 data publicly.

It wasn’t long before a whole new genre of corporate diversity webpage emerged online, though the actual statistics are buried a little deeper each year. They’re below vibrant photos of diverse staff, who are far better represented on these pages than they are in, say, leadership ranks. Finding the cold, hard data may now require clicking through several screens of corporate diversity programs, identity-based employee groups, and grants to diversity-in-STEM nonprofits.