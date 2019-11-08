Apple has already renewed its four flagship Apple TV+ series for second seasons

If you’ve signed up for Apple TV+ and already like what you’ve seen, there’s some good news for you, Apple has already green-lit second seasons for its four flagship debut series. Jason Momoa’s See, Jennifer Aniston’s and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show, Hailee Steinfeld’s Dickinson, and the ensemble For All Mankind will all be returning to Apple TV+ for sophomore runs, reports Variety .

However, their renewals aren’t a firm sign that the shows have been a hit with audiences. The Hollywood Reporter says that all four shows were green-lit for a second season “months ago”—well before Apple TV+ even launched. Since then, the shows have received mixed reviews. Then again, Apple only made the first three episodes of each series available at launch (with the exception of Dickinson), which means critical and viewer reception could improve as the current seasons continue.

#DICKINSON Season 2 is underway…and has been for months 😉 x — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) November 7, 2019

As for how well Apple’s newest streaming service is doing, Variety is reporting Apple TV+ has already drawn “millions” of users since its November 1 launch. Whether those millions of viewers have already signed up to be paying subscribers or are just taking advantage of the seven-day free trial or other free ways to get a subscription remains unclear.

Variety is also reporting that “sources close to Apple” say Apple is already impressed by how many people are watching its new platform. However, those “sources” could be nothing more than purposely placed leaks by Apple PR:

Sources close to Apple say the service to date has drawn millions of users who are spending on average more than an hour on the Apple TV Plus platform. It’s unclear how many of those are paying subscribers rather than those taking advantage of the service’s seven-day free trial. A knowledgeable source said Apple insiders were impressed by the volume of activity on the platform, which spiked by triple digits this past weekend after the fanfare for the Nov. 1 debut.

What to pay attention to next is any word on how Apple TV+ performs in its second week. Apple will be releasing new episodes for most of its existing series today, and today would be the first day the seven-day free trial subscription expires for people who signed up for it right away. Whether those free trial subscribers have transitioned into paying subscribers by now will give Apple a good idea of how the service is performing in the short run.