This new calculator tells billionaires how much tax Elizabeth Warren would make them pay

If you’re Bill Gates, for example, who criticized Warren’s plan yesterday—prompting Warren to reach out on Twitter and clarify how much he would actually pay—the calculator explains that you’d owe $6.379 billion next year:

WOW — YOU’VE GOT A LOT OF MONEY!

Your wealth puts you in the top 0.0002% of Americans.

Now you have the opportunity to invest some of it back into our society so everyone has a chance to succeed.

You’d pay $6.379 billion next year under Elizabeth’s wealth tax. This amount, which you likely won’t even feel, will help us invest in education from birth through college and help finance health care for everyone.

Good news – you’ll still be extraordinarily rich! And if history is any guide, if you do nothing other than invest your wealth in the stock market, it’s likely that your wealth will continue to grow.